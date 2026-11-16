Innovation to be at the heart of Cuba’s general law on science

Havana, Nov 16.- Innovation will be a key element in the operational framework for science in Cuba, as the General Law on Science, Technology, and Innovation comes into effect.

Law 182/2025 is set to serve as a driving force for knowledge, acting as an effective pathway toward the socioeconomic development of the Caribbean nation, experts noted during a press conference held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Environment in Havana.

The legislation aims to boost, develop, and regulate processes within this sector—encompassing the production, dissemination, and application of knowledge—including research and development (R&D), technology transfer, and the creation of new scientific and technological products and services.

Furthermore, it supports scientific and technological education—both general and specialized—as well as learning processes linked to productive activities, scientific advisory services, and the management and impact assessment of activities in this field.

The law fosters open, transparent, ethical, collaborative, and inclusive practices, encouraging the participation of all stakeholders within the system and ensuring free access to knowledge.

Human capital is a top priority, as it constitutes the core component of the country’s scientific, technological, and innovative capacity.

Consequently, the law emphasizes the selection, training, retention, professional development, continuous updating, incentivization, and recognition of personnel, all aligned with the nation’s economic and social objectives.

The law also provides for the international integration of Cuban science: the country’s scientific and technological development is designed to complement and integrate with that of the rest of the world, based on principles of collaboration, equality among nations, and regional integration. (Prensa Latina)