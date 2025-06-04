Human rights group denounces that GHF humanitarian staff are U.S. intelligence agents sent to Gaza

Geneva, June 4.- The Coalition of Lawyers for Palestine – Switzerland (ASAP) has warned that personnel working for the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) are actually agents working with U.S. military and intelligence services.

In a post released on social media, Majed Abusalama, head of the ASAP, an association that employs legal direct action to challenge Israeli impunity, said that they were carrying out a mission aimed at collecting data that would enable control over the besieged Gaza Strip.

“The foundation is working with a security company called Safe Reach Solutions, which is in the process of hiring a large number of U.S. military personnel, retired soldiers, and experts in visual intelligence and security. They are being hired on renewable contracts of three to six months, with a daily salary of $1,000, to collect data aimed at managing or controlling Gaza, as well as facilitating current aid distribution,” he wrote on Facebook.

Abusalama further pointed out that many of the foundation’s employees have extensive experience in visual intelligence analysis, operating on the front lines, and conducting field security missions inside Gaza.

He said that one of the company’s main objectives is to “study the behavior and reactions of the exhausted population at close range, and to collect extensive biometric data and digital identities of a large number of Gaza’s residents.”

The internationally-renowned lawyer explained that the company aims to process this visual data to identify people Israel claims are persons of interest. “People in Gaza are shocked by the number of quadcopters, other types of drones, and surveillance units set up around the area particularly in Rafah.”

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said in a statement on Tuesday that the newly established aid distribution sites run by the U.S.-backed Gaza mechanism in the blockaded Palestinian region had become “death traps” for starving civilians and a displacement tool.

The UN and international agencies have questioned the true motives behind the so-called “humanitarian” intervention by the United States.

At a joint press conference on February 4, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump stood alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and declared that the US “will take over the Gaza Strip.”

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has assumed alarming proportions following Israel’s renewed genocidal campaign since March 18, 2025, when it breached a ceasefire agreement with the Gaza-based resistance group Hamas.

The Tel Aviv regime subsequently reimposed a full blockade on the coastal Palestinian territory and resumed intensive bombardments, leading to worsening famine and depriving its population of basic necessities, including food and medicine.

After weeks of complete blockade, Israel announced on May 18 that it would permit limited humanitarian aid into Gaza. Human rights groups say the Israeli regime has weaponized starvation and food scarcity as tools of collective punishment in the Gaza Strip. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)