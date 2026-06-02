Cuba denounces U.S. blockade as the main obstacle to development at the United Nations

Cuba’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ernesto Soberón Guzmán, stated that the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States is the main impediment to the island’s sustainable development.

During his remarks at the UN Secretary-General’s dialogue on the implementation of the Quadrennial Comprehensive Policy Review (QCPR), held in New York at the Economic and Social Council, the diplomat denounced the intensification of US pressure tactics — including the oil blockade and other coercive measures — and warned of threats of military aggression with incalculable and unpredictable consequences for Cuba, the United States, and the entire region.

The Cuban representative emphasized that the document presented by the Secretary-General accurately reflects the difficulties facing the UN system and its operational efforts focused on progress.

While he acknowledged the steps taken to improve efficiency and better align assistance to communities with each country’s agenda, the Cuban diplomat cautioned that obstacles remain that restrict the organization from fully utilizing its potential for sustainable development.

The island’s ambassador to the UN emphasized that the international organization’s development system is facing a structural financial crisis. According to Cuba’s representative before the United Nations, this problem is marked by the increase in conditional financing and the failure to meet the historic commitment to allocate 0.7 percent of gross national income to official development assistance.

Finally, the Cuban diplomat expressed his concern about the actions of the United States that erode multilateralism and weaken the organization’s founding pillars. Ernesto Soberón Guzmán warned that the sustained decrease in unconditional resources jeopardizes progress on the 2030 Agenda and pushes the goal of eradicating global poverty further away.

Given this scenario, he reiterated the need to respect the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, preserve peace, and guarantee sufficient funding to prevent international commitments from becoming unfulfilled promises. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)