European Union condemns Israel for targeted killing of Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza

Brussels, August 12.- The European Union has condemned the killing of five Al Jazeera journalists in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

“The EU condemns the killing of five Al Jazeera journalists in an Israeli military airstrike outside al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, including correspondent Anas al-Sharif,” EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said on Monday after EU foreign ministers held virtual discussions regarding the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Kallas urged Israel to facilitate greater humanitarian assistance to Gaza. “While more aid is entering, the needs remain significantly higher. We call on Israel to allow more trucks and improve the distribution of aid,” she added.

Al Jazeera reporters Anas al-Sharif and Mohammad Qareqa, and camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Nofal, and Mo’men Aliwa, as well as Mohammad al-Khalidi, a journalist with the Sahat platform, were killed in a deliberate Israeli strike on their tent outside the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on Sunday evening.

The Israeli military shamelessly admitted carrying out the assassination, claiming Anas al-Sharif was a member of the Hamas resistance group, an accusation that Al Jazeera and Sharif had previously rejected as baseless.

The Israeli army targeted a journalists’ tent near the al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City late on Sunday, killing five journalists, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office.

The Gaza government condemned “Israel’s systematic assassination of Palestinian reporters in Gaza” and called on human rights and media institutions to “condemn these systematic crimes against Gaza journalists.”

At least 61,499 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and another 153,575 individuals have been injured in the brutal Israeli onslaught on Gaza since October 7, 2023, according to the health ministry of Gaza. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)