Drone attack hits power plant east of Moscow

“This Sunday, a drone attack hit Shatura hydroelectric power plant. Air defense systems destroyed some of the drones, but some fell within the plant’s grounds, causing a fire that is now contained,” Vorobyov posted on his Telegram channel.

The governor added that the attack did not disrupt electricity supply to Shatura, a city of about 36,000 inhabitants.

He noted, “The switch to backup lines was completed quickly. To support heating until the situation stabilizes, we sent mobile modular boiler units to the municipality.”

The official assured that the head of Shatura municipality and the emergency teams are working at the scene. “The situation is under control; there is no danger to residents.”

Earlier, the Defense Ministry informed that the air defense systems shot down in the last day 75 Ukrainian attack drones that targeted several regions in the European part of Russia.