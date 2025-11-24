lunes, noviembre 24, 2025
Drone attack hits power plant east of Moscow

Moscow, Nov 24.- The Shatura hydroelectric power plant, one of the oldest in Russia, located about 120 kilometers east of this capital, was attacked by drones, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov reported.

“This Sunday, a drone attack hit Shatura hydroelectric power plant. Air defense systems destroyed some of the drones, but some fell within the plant’s grounds, causing a fire that is now contained,” Vorobyov posted on his Telegram channel.

The governor added that the attack did not disrupt electricity supply to Shatura, a city of about 36,000 inhabitants.

He noted, “The switch to backup lines was completed quickly. To support heating until the situation stabilizes, we sent mobile modular boiler units to the municipality.”

The official assured that the head of Shatura municipality and the emergency teams are working at the scene. “The situation is under control; there is no danger to residents.”

Earlier, the Defense Ministry informed that the air defense systems shot down in the last day 75 Ukrainian attack drones that targeted several regions in the European part of Russia.(Take from Prensa Latina)

