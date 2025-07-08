Cuban president concludes extensive work agenda in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, July 8.- The First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, concluded an intense work agenda in Brazil this Monday, where he participated in the 17th BRICS Summit, held under the theme “Environment, COP30, and Global Health.”

“The discussions are not progressing at the pace the planet demands,” he stated, while criticizing the unsustainable production and consumption patterns of affluent societies.

Díaz-Canel also addressed the challenges of global health, highlighting the deep gaps between countries and populations, the inequality in access to medical services and technologies, and the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures.

He also met with Dilma Rousseff, president of the New Development Bank of the Brics Group, with whom he discussed strengthening ties between Cuba and that financial institution, and the island’s role as a partner country in the bloc.

A highlight of the visit was the fraternal exchange with the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in which both leaders reaffirmed the historic ties between their peoples and governments and agreed on the desire to expand bilateral cooperation.

The Cuban head of state greeted the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa; the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus; the President of Bolivia, Luis Arce; and the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Juan Ramón de la Fuente.

In all cases, the positive state of relations was reaffirmed and issues of common interest were discussed.