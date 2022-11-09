Cuban FM calls for urgent measures against climate change

He added, ‘It is essential that developed countries make their contribution in accordance with the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities.’

At the important meeting it became evident that this principle continues to be breached and, according to Prensa Latina, the developed countries are being targeted for their failure to comply both in terms of reducing polluting gases and in their promised funds.

The rich nations agreed at last year’s Glasgow summit to transfer one billion dollars a year to the least developed countries, but this amount was never delivered, and a large part of the money granted was in the form of loans, an issue that was highly questioned at this event.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)