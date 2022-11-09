miércoles, noviembre 9, 2022
Lo último:

Radio Santa Cruz

Radio Santa Cruz

news 

Cuban FM calls for urgent measures against climate change

Editor Web RadioSantaCruz , , , , , , , ,
Havana, Nov 9.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla called for strong measures to address climate change at the Summit on the subject being held in the Egyptian city of Sharm El Sheikh.
On his Twitter account, the head of Cuban diplomacy pointed out that ‘debates and negotiations at COP27 should lead to substantial decisions to prevent the climate catastrophe to which we are heading.’

He added, ‘It is essential that developed countries make their contribution in accordance with the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities.’

At the important meeting it became evident that this principle continues to be breached and, according to Prensa Latina, the developed countries are being targeted for their failure to comply both in terms of reducing polluting gases and in their promised funds.

The rich nations agreed at last year’s Glasgow summit to transfer one billion dollars a year to the least developed countries, but this amount was never delivered, and a large part of the money granted was in the form of loans, an issue that was highly questioned at this event.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

También te puede gustar

Camagüey Contemporary Ballet to Perform in New York

Redacción Digital

Ninth Edition of Literary Event Pulsates in Camagüey

Suylén Milanés to Preside Over Arts Festival for a Living Planet