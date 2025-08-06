Cuba takes part in negotiations on plastic pollution

Deputy Minister of Science, Technology, and Environment Rudy Montero is leading the Cuban delegation to the forum, which will run until August 14 at the UN Headquarters in Geneva.

Montero noted that negotiations began in 2022 and that the challenge posed to humanity by plastic pollution is considered one of the main current environmental challenges today.

In this regard, Cuba reiterated its call to develop a multilateral instrument that duly reflects the realities, special circumstances, and priorities of developing countries, particularly Small Island Developing States.

Montero also stated that his delegation in the negotiations will emphasize on the need for the future treaty to include strong guarantees from developed nations that developing countries will be provided with adequate means of implementation, including technological and financial resources, to meet the established obligations.

The island also insisted on adherence to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities. (Take from Prensa Latina)