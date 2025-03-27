Cuba condemns Israel’s genocide in Gaza before the UN Human Rights Council

eneva, March 27.- The Cuban ambassador to the United Nations, Rodolfo Benítez Verson, during the 58th session of the Human Rights Council (HRC), demanded the restoration of the ceasefire and the arrival of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip.

The Cuban representative to the UN in the general debate on the “Situation of human rights in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories” called for “the immediate restoration of the ceasefire and the unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, following the blockade imposed by Tel Aviv.”In this regard, he asked the Committee to implement further actions to end the current situation, which continues amid ceasefire violations, and to ensure tnd a sovereign and independent Palestinian state is not possible without Gaza.”

He also defended the need to consider Palestine’s admission as a member state of the United Nations — “where it belongs.” (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)