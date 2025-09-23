Cuba reaffirms its commitment to peace and denounces the genocide in Palestine

Havana, September 23. – Esteban Lazo Hernández, president of the National Assembly of People’s Power in Cuba, reiterated the Caribbean nation’s firm commitment to the proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.

In a message posted on social media on the occasion of the International Day of Peace, the Cuban parliamentary leader also demanded an end to the genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinian people.

Likewise, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero called for preserving security and stability in Latin America and the Caribbean and reaffirmed the condemnation of the Israeli crime against the Gaza Strip.

The United Nations established the International Day of Peace in 1981; 20 years later, the General Assembly agreed to designate this day as a day of non-violence and ceasefire; and this year he called for respect and embracing diversity. (Take from Radio Cadena Agramonte)