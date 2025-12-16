Every day of the Revolution is a victory (+ Photos)

Havana, Dec 15. – The XI Plenum of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, held via videoconference on December 13, adopted clear-cut agreements in the face of the country’s challenging economic, political, and social situation, within a context of a tightened blockade and permanent media war.

One of the pivotal decisions of the meeting was the postponement of the 9th Congress of the political organization. This came from a proposal by Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, leader at the forefront of the Cuban Revolution, announced by the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, through a letter read before the Plenum, which had been previously analyzed in the Political Bureau.

In his letter, the Army General emphasized the principle of always doing what is most convenient for the Revolution. Therefore, he argued for the advisability of postponing the holding of the 9th Congress – scheduled for April of next year – to a later date, and to devote all the country’s resources, the effort, and energy of the cadres from now on to solving current problems; as well as dedicating 2026 to recovering as much as possible.

In adopting this necessary and timely decision, the members of the Central Committee ratified the importance of uniting forces in the nation’s development and creating the conditions for a better and more fruitful Congress, with the Party’s responsibility to guide the people, stand by them, and mobilize them to produce, develop, and achieve results that, in the shortest possible time, impact the living conditions of the population and give solid support to the social advances achieved, as expressed in the call for the supreme event, approved in July during the previous Plenum.

Díaz-Canel at the XI Plenum: “Every Day of the Revolution is a Victory”

For this, it is essential, in the immediate present, to enrich and perfect the Government Program to correct distortions and re-boost the economy; advance in the implementation of the approved economic measures; ensure that next year’s Budget responds to the priorities of the people and the defense of the Revolution, as well as reinforce assistance to territories affected by natural disasters, leaving no one unprotected.

It will also be essential to promote the active participation of youth in all spheres of national life, and to intensify the ideological, cultural, and communicational battle, defending the truth about Cuba against manipulation and disinformation.

These work priorities, outlined by the First Secretary in closing the XI Plenum, contribute directly to unity. They must be addressed with greater dynamism from now on, from a critical and self-critical perspective, in line with the complex times we live in, always strengthening popular participation.

Focusing on these priorities will allow for tangible results, banishing any hint of inertia, bureaucratism, or a pessimistic mindset. The call is to action, to produce more, generate income, multiply positive experiences, and take advantage of all opportunities to develop.

On the threshold of 2026, the year we will celebrate the centenary of the Commander in Chief, let us go out to fight this economic and ideological battle, with the confidence that if we work well and more united, we will be contributing to a better Cuba. It will be the most worthy tribute to our historic leader.

The XI Plenum ratified that it is possible, that we can emancipate ourselves by ourselves and with our own efforts. It is possible to make the required leap, but it depends on daily dedication and drive, as demonstrated by those who, after the passage of Hurricane Melissa, have thrown themselves fully into recovery in the eastern provinces.

We have a heroic people, forged in the mambí and rebel struggle, who make every day of creative resistance a victory and do not bow to blockades or imperial threats. A people of roots linked to José Martí who trust in their political vanguard, the Communist Party, and remain faithful to the teachings of Fidel and Raúl.

A few days from the 67th anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution, that same people makes its own the words of the First Secretary of the Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, at the closing of the XI Plenum of the Central Committee: The revolutionary thing is to get up every day willing to confront with energy the indolence and affront, the external aggression and the complex situations that besiege the economies of countries like ours, which were stripped of their resources and rights more than once, and the siege specially designed to punish rebel Cuba for its daring claim to remain free, independent, and sovereign just a few miles from the empire. (Take from Radio Cadena Agramonte)