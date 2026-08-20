At the heart of our Resistance: Women

PINAR DEL RÍO—A key player in these difficult times, when the effects of the imperial blockade impact all spheres of life, Cuban women have been pillars of support in the home and in every center of production and services that are now reinventing themselves to continue operating.

In Pinar del Río alone, the more than 220,000 women who make up the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC) have been indispensable in the effort to resist the pressures to which the country is subjected, and they have been involved in every task in the province, from tobacco farming and the construction of photovoltaic parks to the making of “comfort blankets” for children requiring neonatal intensive care.

Therefore, it is no coincidence that the province was recognized as a National Vanguard in the emulation for the organization’s 66th anniversary.

“In the midst of economic hardship, our women have transformed resistance into creativity and adversity into drive,” affirms Danivia Borges Machuat, secretary of the FMC in Vueltabajo.

Following the example of Adela Azcuy, women today are present in healthcare institutions where lives are saved every day, and also in education, science, art, sports, factories, agriculture… and of course, at home, overcoming every limitation with willpower and ingenuity.

Among the fundamental challenges facing the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC), Borges Machuat points to the need to continue working toward greater female participation in the workforce, reducing teenage pregnancy, improving care for the elderly, and confronting all forms of gender-based violence.

Focusing on these priorities, various activities are taking place in the province these days to celebrate the organization’s anniversary on August 23rd.

These activities include volunteer workdays, exchanges in workplaces, sociocultural projects, and community outreach, as well as the presentation of awards to those who have excelled in the organization’s work over the years. (Take from Granma)