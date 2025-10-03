Cuba condemns interception of flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza

Havana, October 3nd.- Cuban authorities strongly condemned the interception by Israel of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Miguel Díaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of the Republic, described these events on X as deplorable, and stated that they “confirm the genocidal Israeli nature that knows no bounds.”

The head of state also expressed his support and solidarity with the flotilla’s crew (approximately 400), who were transferred to the port of Ashdod, Israel, for their upcoming deportation.

For his part, Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the PCC Central Committee, on behalf of that political formation, denounced the interception of the flotilla, which was in international waters in the Mediterranean, approximately 130 kilometers from the coast of Gaza.

“With complete cynicism and cruelty, the Zionist regime attacks this noble initiative that brings humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people suffering such a vile genocide,” wrote the party leader on X. (Take from Radio Cadena Agramonte)