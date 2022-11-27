Cuban President verifies good state of relations with China

We renewed and planned a high priority consensus to continue strengthening the political orientation of our relations and expanding economic, commercial, financial and cooperation ties in areas of mutual interest’, he said.

In another publication, he said that in his meeting with the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the XIII National People’s Congress of China, Li Zhanshu, he noted with satisfaction the bonds of friendship, cooperation and the depth of the political dialogue reached between both legislative bodies.

Regarding the talks with Premier Li Keqiang, Díaz-Canel commented that he reaffirmed the importance Cuba attaches to the participation of the Chinese business sector in the process of updating the economic and social model.

‘I thanked him for the systemic solidarity extended to our people,’ the post added.

The Cuban president arrived last night at this capital, developed today an intense work agenda and in a few hours will say goodbye to China, the end of a tour that previously took him to Algeria, Russia and Türkiye.

He also valued as very satisfactory and above expectations the results of this trip to China, as they exposed the support to the Caribbean nation in difficult times, because the Chinese side showed receptivity and recognized the resilience of the Cuban people in the face of adversities.

In fact, after the talks with Xi, both countries signed 12 documents on cooperation in different sectors to strengthen Havana-Beijing ties, established 62 years ago and described by both sides as solid.

The meeting also ended with a joint declaration that reflected the willingness of the parties to expand communication and relations in political, economic and multisectoral cooperation.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)