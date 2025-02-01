Cuba advocates an international order based on cooperation

At the closing session of the 6th International Conference for the Balance of the World, the president stressed that it must be a democratic model, in which all nations have the opportunity to be truly represented on equal terms.

The challenges to achieve this or even get closer to it are immense, Díaz-Canel noted, while assuring that unity, strategy and a clear vision are required in this objective.

The head of State explained that a new order “must be a sustainable model, which promotes peace, security for all, social justice, equitable prosperity, respect for cultural, ethnic and religious plurality, as well as promoting access to science and technology and human rights for all.”

He warned that oligarchies dominate the world today, not only for wealth, but because they concentrate political, cultural and social power that tries to perpetuate a benefit that favors a few at the expense of many.

Díaz-Canel pointed out that large industrial corporations, financial conglomerates and technological giants have the power to make decisions that affect the lives of millions of people, from access to medicines to data privacy.

“These elites not only seek to maximize their profit, but also to consolidate their hegemony, including standards and norms that perpetuate dependency,” he warned.

The president considered that this is the essence of the current international dynamics and explains the unacceptable reality “that the gap between developed and underdeveloped countries tends to widen without any prospects of change.”

He stressed that developing nations, especially their peoples, “have the right to build a better world and have the right and duty to fight for it.”

This will not be possible if there is no significant progress in favor of an international model different from the current one, he stressed. (Take from Prensa Latina)