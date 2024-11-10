400 days of genocide: Many killed as Israel targets school and tent in Gaza

Gaza City, November 10.- At least 17 Palestinians have lost their lives and several others sustained injuries when Israeli airstrikes targeted a school and a tent sheltering displaced people in different parts of the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis in southern Gaza said they had received the bodies of nine people killed in an Israeli bombing of tents sheltering displaced people in the al-Mawasi area.

Separately, seven more Palestinians were killed and others injured in an airstrike targeting the Fahd al-Sabah School, which had been used as a shelter for displaced families on Yafa Street, east of Gaza City. The injured and deceased were taken to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.

In the northern town of Beit Lahiya, an airstrike targeted the Abu Jarad family’s home in the Al-Manshiyya area, killing one resident and injuring several others, according to medical sources.

The new slaughters came as Gaza marked the grim milestone of 400 days of relentless Israeli death and destruction. The health ministry in Gaza said on Saturday that at least 43,552 people have been killed in more than 13 months of Israeli war on the besieged enclave.

The toll includes 44 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 102,765 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.

The UN’s human rights office says nearly 70 percent of deaths in the first six months of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza were women and children.

According to Gaza officials, some 80,000 people are trapped in the north amid a complete lack of food and medicine.

The independent Famine Review Committee of global food security experts warned that action must be taken “within days” to avert famine in northern Gaza and “alleviate this catastrophic situation” amid a month-long Israeli military siege of the region.

Cindy McCain, executive director of the UN’s World Food Program, said swift measures must be taken to avoid an “all-out catastrophe” in northern Gaza.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added his voice to the chorus of rising concern about the siege, calling reports of famine conditions in north Gaza “deeply alarming.” (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)