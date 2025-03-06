Chavez did not die, he became immortal, indestructible, Maduro states

Speaking at a People’s Power Assembly of Community Members, from the El Panal Commune, on 23 de Enero, Caracas, the head of State recalled that 12 years ago he had to fulfill the “most painful mission” that he remembers or has fulfilled in his life.

He noted that then the path was full of pain and uncertainty, but Chavez always told him that “under any circumstance, he must trust the people.”

Maduro pointed out that 12 years ago he had to give the most heartbreaking news in 200 years, after the loss of Simon Bolivar, and today at the same time “I have to say that Chavez is alive, the Revolution is alive, it became a people, immortal and indestructible.”

“Chávez did not die, he multiplied himself into millions of men, women, and children,” he stressed, and emphasized that he became a giant in the 21st century by transcending our America, the Caribbean and the world, where the peoples of Africa, Asia, the United States and the sincere people of Europe remember him.

Maduro assured that “it is not just a slogan, a song, a poem, it is the truth,” and added that when the Bolivarian leader died, the oligarchy said “no one will give him back.”

However, we said “Chavez is me, it is you, it is all of us, it is a people and 12 years later this people are standing, victorious and continue to advance in the Socialist Revolution of the 21st century in Latin America and the Caribbean,” he said.

Whoever has ears, “hear the clamor of a living and victorious people, whoever has eyes, see the immortal force of Hugo Chavez’s spirit turned into a people every day, empowered and mobilized,” Maduro stated.

The president said that every time a child or a young person goes to a school or high school to receive free and quality public education, Chavez is alive “because he brought public education to the people.”

Every time a neighbor gets up to participate and discover the benefits of the new, true and participatory democracy “there, in that nascent democracy that flourishes and strengthens today, in the construction of that modern and Communal State, Chavez is and will be alive for years and decades,” he reaffirmed.

Maduro pointed out that the person who we call here the Supreme Commander was the great resurrector of Liberator Simon Bolivar, which is no small thing because he did not fall into oblivion as happened with other heroes of the country.

One must feel pleased and satisfied that 12 years later Chavez is more alive than ever in the thoughts and actions of millions of men and women in Venezuela and beyond our borders, he stressed.

Maduro also congratulated the Venezuelan youths who “took to the streets in a beautiful mobilization” on Wednesday to pay tribute to the revolutionary leader at Cuartel de la Montaña, where his remains rest. (Take from Prensa Latina)