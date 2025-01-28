Raúl and Díaz-Canel lead the Torchlight March to commemorate the 172nd birth anniversary of Jose Marti

Havana, January 28.- Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban Revolution, and Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, lead the traditional Torchlight March together with thousands of people in the Cuban capital.

The historic event illuminated the streets from the University Staircase to the Fragua Martiana, to remind the world of the validity of Jose Marti’s ideas, his deep love for the Homeland and how his example inspires new generations of Cubans.

On this occasion, the event was dedicated to the 172nd anniversary of the birth of José Martí, the 130th anniversary of his death in combat at Dos Ríos, the 72nd anniversary of the first March and the everlasting example of its protagonists, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz and the Centennial Generation.

​​​​​​Photo: Dignora Ledesman / Radio Habana Cuba

Under the motto of Always Being Anti-imperialist, representatives of the country’s top leadership, members of the University Student Federation (FEU), the Union of Young Communists (UJC), solidarity activists from around the world, participants in the V International Conference for the Balance of the World and other sectors of Cuban society participated in Monday evening’s march. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)