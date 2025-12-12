Camagüey calls for action: the fight against the mosquito is everyone’s responsibility (+ Photos)

Camagüey, December 12 – In an effort to curb the proliferation of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the main transmitter of diseases such as dengue and chikungunya, health authorities in Camagüey have launched an intensified vector control campaign.

With the aim of raising awareness about prevention, an innovative strategy using motorcycle taxis has been implemented. These vehicles, equipped with loudspeakers, travel the city streets to broadcast important messages about how to combat mosquito proliferation.

This aims to educate the population about essential measures such as eliminating breeding grounds, maintaining clean spaces, and the importance of consulting a doctor if symptoms related to diseases transmitted by these insects appear.

This initiative not only focuses on informing the public but also promotes active community participation in the fight against the vector. The combination of education and community action is key to preventing outbreaks and protecting public health, making this campaign a vital tool in protecting against risks relating with mosquitoes.

Ana Isabel Abay Márquez, MSc, head of the Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Unit (Prosalud) in Camagüey, explained that other control measures include fumigating streets and homes, applying larvicides to bodies of water where mosquitoes can breed, and sanitizing public and private spaces.

She emphasized the importance of actively searching for cases of dengue and chikungunya, urging the population to be alert to symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, discomfort behind the eyes, general malaise, and skin rashes. Upon experiencing these symptoms, it is recommended to seek medical attention immediately and avoid self-medication, as this practice could worsen the situation and complicate a proper diagnosis. Early detection and timely treatment are essential to ensuring the health of those affected.

Abay Márquez emphasized the need for each household to take responsibility for implementing home mosquito control measures. This includes eliminating containers that can collect water, using mosquito nets and repellents, and constantly monitoring the surroundings to detect potential mosquito breeding sites.

The fight against Aedes aegypti is a collective task that requires everyone’s commitment. Health authorities in the province continue working tirelessly to protect the population, but without community support, these efforts may be insufficient. Together, they must strengthen the prevention and control of these diseases to guarantee a healthier future for all residents of Camagüey. (Take from Radio Cadena Agramonte)