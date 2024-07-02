Association of Jurists calls for end to US aggression against Cuba

The association also expressed the urgent and immediate need to remove Cuba from the SSOT list, which it considered contrary to the fundamental principles and peremptory norms of law.

“The AAJ denounces this hostile action and demands the total and immediate removal of the designation of Cuba as a country that promotes terrorism. Once again, this unilateral action violates the United Nations Charter, whose precepts include respect for the principle of equality and the self-determination of peoples,” the declaration states.

“It also fails to comply with the resolutions of the UN General Assembly that, with the approval of overwhelming majorities, call for an end to the blockade. The list is contrary to the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights,” the association added.

The AAJ considered that “this arbitrary decision aims to maintain in force and intensify the implementation of the unjust and inhuman blockade, as well as the coercive measures, to deprive the Cuban people of their right to self-determination, and their political, civil, economic, social, cultural, and development rights.”

“The blockade and other actions cause serious damage to Cuba’s economy in all its aspects, including infrastructure, industry, energy sources, finances and agriculture. It has dire consequences for the population who suffers in terms of health care, food and other basic needs,” the AAJ pointed out. (Take from Prensa Latina)