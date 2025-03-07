UNRWA says Israel’s West Bank aggression aligns with annexation vision

United Nations, March 7.- The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has warned that Israel’s ongoing violent aggression against the West Bank appears to be part of the regime’s plan to annex the occupied territory.

The regime’s weeks-long operation has displaced tens of thousands of Palestinians and ravaged refugee camps. On Thursday, UNRWA described the situation in the West Bank as unprecedented, both from a humanitarian and wider political perspective.

“There are growing concerns that the reality being created on the ground aligns with the vision of annexation of the West Bank,” said Roland Friedrich, director of West Bank affairs for UNRWA, the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees.

“It’s an unprecedented situation, both from a humanitarian and wider political perspective,” he added. “We talk about 40,000 people that have been forcibly displaced from their homes” in the northern West Bank, mainly from three refugee camps where the operation had begun, Friedrich said.

The Director of West Bank affairs for UNRWA added that “these camps are now largely empty,” their residents unable to return and struggling to find shelter elsewhere.

He stated that the level of destruction of electricity, sewage, and water infrastructure, as well as Palestinians’ houses, is very concerning.

The official said that as Israel’s aggression drags on, there are increasing signs that it could turn into a permanent military presence in Palestinian cities.

The agency cited Israeli officials’ remarks that Palestinians will not be allowed to return to their homes in the region. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)