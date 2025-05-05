Report reveals that Palestine is the world’s most dangerous place for journalists

Gaza City, May 4.- Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said that Palestine is currently considered the world’s most dangerous place for journalists amid the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza and the unprecedented massacre of individuals in the occupied territory.

Israeli forces have killed nearly 200 journalists in the first 18 months of the war, 42 of whom were slain while on duty, RSF reported over the weekend. “Trapped in the enclave, journalists in Gaza have no shelter and lack everything, including food and water,” the report stated.

The media watchdog assessed that the Israeli regime tends to legitimize the crimes it commits against journalists. “In the West Bank, journalists are routinely harassed and attacked by both settlers and Israeli forces, but repression reached new heights with a wave of arrests after 7 October, when impunity for crimes committed against journalists became a new rule.”

According to the latest report from RSF, press freedom around the world is under greater threat than ever before. For the first time in history, its World Press Freedom Index classifies the global state of press freedom as “difficult”.

To further elaborate on the growing violations of press rights—accelerating at an extraordinary rate—by powerful Western governments and political establishments, the France-based group referred to US President Donald Trump’s approach toward the media, saying the U.S. administration is overseeing a “troubling deterioration in press freedom.”

“President Donald Trump was elected to a second term after a campaign in which he denigrated the press on a daily basis and made explicit threats to weaponize the federal government against the media,” RSF said.

The organization warned that the current approach toward media activism in the U.S. could lead to a journalism crisis in the country. “His early moves in his second term—such as politicizing the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), banning The Associated Press from the White House, and dismantling the US Agency for Global Media—have jeopardized the country’s news outlets and indicate that he intends to follow through on his threats, setting up a potential crisis for American journalism.” (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)