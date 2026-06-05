Díaz-Canel rejects new threats and sanctions from the Trump administration

Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, has rejected new threatening statements by the President of the United States against Cuba, as well as the addition of other Cuban leaders, organizations, and companies to an illegitimate sanctions list by the U.S. Treasury Department.

Through his official account on the social network X, the Cuban president stated that these actions “are aimed at reinforcing the blockade measures and the scenario of conflict between Cuba and the United States.”

“This political blindness adds to the coercive measures applied in recent weeks against our country, designed to harm the Cuban people.”

Díaz-Canel declared that “the aggression and perversion of the U.S. government will clash with our determination to face the worst-case scenarios and resist the imperial onslaught,” and closed his message with the slogan #TheHomelandDefendsItself.

Earlier, on the same social media platform, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs, denounced the inclusion of Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, members of his family, as well as Cuban institutions, civil society organizations, and companies, on an illegitimate and unilateral list by the United States government. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)