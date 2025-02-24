Cuban president thanks China for collaboration in key economic sectors

Havana, February 24.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel thanked China this Saturday for its willingness to continue collaborating with the Caribbean nation in key sectors such as energy and food production.

In a meeting held in Havana with the Director General of Latin America and the Caribbean of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of that Asian country, Zhang Run, the Cuban head of state recognized the sensitivity and support of President Xi Jinping.

In describing this contact on his profile on the social network X, Díaz-Canel reported that he conveyed to his Chinese counterpart the invitation to visit Cuba, which – he noted – will be an event of great significance for our people.

In the 65th year of the establishment of relations, we can say that these ties are excellent, he added in his message. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)