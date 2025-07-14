Mass displacement amounting to ethnic cleansing of Palestinians by Israel goes back decades

Beirut, July 14.- Mass displacement — a clear example of ethnic cleansing — of Palestinians is a continuation of a longstanding Israeli policy not just in the past 20 months of Tel Aviv’s genocidal war but going back decades, according to Rami Khouri, a distinguished fellow at the American University of Beirut.

“Gaza was surrounded by the Israelis who laid siege to it many times, and hundreds of thousands of refugees were expelled in 1947 and 1948,” he told Al Jazeera. He said the forcing of Palestinians towards other areas in “inhumane conditions” that is happening now is a “process that Zionism and the state of Israel have always been doing with British and American support.”

“They would like to get as many Palestinians as possible out of Palestine in order to allow the Israeli state to expand and have more control.” Rami Khouri also pointed out that Israel has mostly prevented aid from reaching Palestinians in Gaza, which shows that this is also “part of the genocide process” meant to drive people out of the enclave. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)