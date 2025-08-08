Israel to launch new phase of genocidal war on Gaza after receiving U.S. green light

Tel Aviv, August 8.- The Israeli regime has made plans to launch a new phase of its war on the Gaza Strip after receiving the green light from the United States government. Media outlets citing Israeli sources said the Israeli regime plans an expansion of fighting and a full occupation of Gaza.

The scheme to occupy Gaza, set in motion by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will continue with an offensive on Gaza City and central refugee camps, forcing much of the Palestinian population in Gaza to move south.

The objective, Israeli authorities said, is to eradicate what remains of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and force the group to release the roughly 50 Israeli captives still held in Gaza, some of whom are still alive despite the famine in Gaza.

Netanyahu has reportedly already obtained the go-ahead from the United States. President Donald Trump does not oppose the scheme for the full occupation of Gaza, according to US officials cited by the media.

Netanyahu plans to launch a military offensive to occupy the entire Gaza Strip, U.S. and Israeli officials said. Trump earlier said that it was “pretty much up to Israel” to decide on the total Gaza occupation.

Analysts say the U.S. government has effectively given the Israeli regime the go-ahead to do whatever it wants in Gaza with impunity, be it ethnic cleansing or genocide.

Meanwhile, aid agencies are warning of the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza due to ongoing Israeli attacks and siege. The dire situation in Gaza has been described by a global hunger monitor as a “famine scenario,” with starvation spreading, children dying from hunger-related causes, and humanitarian access still severely restricted.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that food consumption in Gaza has dropped to its lowest level since the war began. As of this week, 81 percent of households are experiencing poor food consumption, more than double the 33 percent recorded in April.

Reuters cited EU officials as saying there has been some progress in the international aid efforts, including the reopening of the border crossings to Gaza shut by Israelis, some fuel delivery, and infrastructure repairs.

However, they warned that unsafe conditions on the ground continue to severely hinder the distribution of aid. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)