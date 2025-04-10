FAO talks about introduction in Cuba of new technologies

In its message, the third component of the Strategic Support for Sustainable Food Security in Cuba project states that the Strengthening of the Integrated Knowledge Management System for Sustainable Food Security in Cuba (CONSAS) is making progress.

This purpose focuses on the modernization of artificial insemination, and as part of these efforts, the country has new technologies to improve the efficiency and quality of insemination in the livestock sector in the central province of Villa Clara.

These are artificial insemination kits and veterinary supplies that optimize the assisted reproduction of the livestock mass.

Other equipment such as the straw printing machine guarantees a higher quality and viability of the semen, which results in improved fertilization rates and, therefore, higher productivity.

This advanced technology allows the transfer of semen from a container, the filling and hermetic sealing of the straws and is used for artificial insemination in cattle breeding.

In addition to the technological benefits, the implementation of this equipment also has a positive impact on the education and training of professionals in the sector, contributing to the development of skills and knowledge in the field of reproductive biotechnology, they point out. (Take from Prensa Latina)