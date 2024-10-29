Expectations in Cuba regarding debate at the UN on the U.S. blockade

Havana, October 29.- The people of Cuba will be attentive today to the debate in the UN General Assembly of the draft resolution against the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against the islanly.

It will be the thirty-second occasion in which a proposal for a decree against Washington’s hostility towards Havana will be debated and, as in the previous ones, the overwhelming support of the participating States is expected here.

In each of the previous votes, the international community declared itself in favor of eliminating the blockade and the rest of the measures against the Cuban government and people.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the world forum of 193 countries will examine and vote on the document presented by the Caribbean nation, which explains the reasons why this U.S. policy, applied for more than six decades, should be suspended.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez heads the Cuban delegation that arrived in New York to present the project at the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, among other actions.

Officially called the Need to End the Economic, Commercial and Financial Blockade Imposed by the United States of America Against Cuba, the document was presented by Rodríguez at the Foreign Ministry last September.

According to what he said then, between March 2023 and last February, the country lost five thousand 56.8 million dollars due to the blockade, which represents an increase of 189.8 million compared to the previous report.

After suffering for more than 60 years from hostile measures and laws signed by the White House, Cuba has suffered damages exceeding 1.499 trillion dollars, he added.

He also specified that without the attempts of the North American governments to suffocate the Cuban Revolution, the nation’s Gross Domestic Product was able to grow up to eight percent during 2023.

For the authorities and the majority of the people, the blockade constitutes an act of war and is the main obstacle to the integral, sustainable and inclusive growth of Cuba.

They also consider that the inclusion of the island in the List of Countries Sponsors of Terrorism, drawn up by the United States government, intensifies the harassment that its application presupposes. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)