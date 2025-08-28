Customs officers who prevented the entry of drugs and explosives are recognized

Havana, August 28 – The General Customs of the Republic recognized two officials in Havana who prevented the entry of explosive substances and drugs into Cuba.

Nelson Cordovez, the Chief of the General Customs of the Republic, awarded the Customs Honor Seal to Camila Sola and José Ángel Millan, officials of the José Martí International Airport Customs.

Camila Sola, an X-ray technician at Terminal 2 of Havana airport, halted the entry of 90 packets of black powder into the country, while José Ángel Millan, a technician in the same field at Terminal 3, detected three incidents of international drug trafficking within a month.

The commendable work of the honorees was acknowledged before their colleagues and family members for preventing the entry and circulation of highly dangerous substances in the country. (Take from Radio Cadena Agramonte)

