The world supports Cuba against US blockade

Havana, May 31.- Friends of Cuba, Cuban emigrants and members of friendship organizations have participated in the Third World Solidarity Caravan in more than 70 countries.

With marches, parades and other initiatives, demonstrators are calling for the end of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba in force for more than six decades, which has been tightened to unprecedented levels in the past few years despite the international repudiation of this hostile policy.

According to Cuban-American Carlos Lazo, coordinator of the Bridges of Love Movement, the demonstrations in some 30 US cities are also calling on President Joe Biden to reume the family reunification plan suspened by his predecessor in 2017.

They are also calling for the reopening of consular services in the US Embassy in Havana, among other actions.

On Saturday, hundreds of people in some 20 countries called for the end of Washington’s hostility, as part of a global solidarity campaign until June 23, when Cuba will present the report on the impact of this policy at the United Nations.

According to the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, hundred of friends on Saturday demonstrated in Caracas and Maracaibo, Venezuela, and in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, to support Cuba.

The Solidarity with Cuba Committee in Puerto Rico also joined the international clamor in defense of Cuba, and activist groups demonstrated in Brazil, El Salvador, and other countries from this region, according to the source. (Prensa Latina)