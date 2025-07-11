Cuban president denounces U.S. pressure on UN diplomats

Havana, July 11.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, condemned this Thursday the pressure exerted by the United States government against representatives of the United Nations who have spoken out in defense of the Palestinian people.

On his account on the social media platform X, the president stated: “United Nations representatives are victims of blackmail, pressure and coercive measures by the United States government for defending the victims of the genocide committed by Israel in Gaza.”

Díaz-Canel’s statement adds to Cuba’s repeated denunciations of violations of international humanitarian law in the occupied territories, as well as Cuba’s historic support for the Palestinian cause and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

At the 17th BRICS Summit and other international forums, the Cuban president insisted on the need for an immediate ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian access and respect for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including the establishment of an independent and sovereign state with its capital in East Jerusalem.

The president’s condemnation was based on an article published today in Cubadebate with information from Sputnik Mundo, which denounces the blackmail and pressure exerted by the U.S. government on UN representatives due to their defense of the victims of the Israeli genocide in Gaza. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)