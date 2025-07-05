sábado, julio 5, 2025
Cuban academic honored with Social Sciences Award

Havana, July 4.- Havana’s cultural institution Casa de las Americas will host the presentation of the 2025 Latin American and Caribbean Social Sciences Award (CLACSO) to the prominent Cuban sociologist and academic Aurelio Alonso.
“I thank CLACSO and, through it, the colleagues who have valued my efforts in this way, including those of my colleague and those who have collaborated in my work,” said the distinguished member of Casa de las Americas, whose work has left a deep print on Cuban Social Sciences for more than 60 years.

According to the publication, the award was presented by Karina Battyany and received by the director of the Casa de las Americas Publishing Fund, Fernando Rojas, on behalf of the award winner.

A graduate in Sociology from the University of Havana, Aurelio Alonso has published more than 80 articles, including press releases and essays, in specialized journals, both in Cuba and abroad.

He worked as a researcher at the Center for Western European Studies and coordinated the Working Group on Religion of the Latin American Council of Social Sciences (CLACSO).

He also served as a political advisor in France and was a member of the editorial board of the Belgian journal Alternatives Sud.

In addition to participating in several national and international events, he has given lectures at universities in the United States, Canada, France, Spain, Belgium, Venezuela, Colombia, Argentina, Ecuador, Barbados, Jamaica, Haiti, and Japan.

Among many other awards, he holds the 2013 National Prize for Social and Humanistic Sciences and the LASA Award for academic excellence for his contribution to Cuban studies, awarded in 2014.

Since 2006, he has served as deputy editor of the journal Casa de las Americas. (Take from Prensa Latina)

