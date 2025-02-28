Cuba urges to stop hostility against Palestine

Israel and the United States must stop their acts of extermination against that noble people, the Cuban Foreign Minister, presently in Namibia, said through the social network X.

As on many other occasions, Rodriguez demanded respect for the Gaza Strip, ¨which belongs to Palestine.”

He also criticized the attitude of US President Donald Trump, in the face of the world’s disapproval of his policy toward that nation.

“The president of the United States responds to the international community’s rejection of the US genocidal plan to expel the Palestinian population from Gaza with a sinister mockery,” he denounced. (Take from Prensa Latina)