Cuba reiterates condemnation of Israeli attacks on Beirut

The Caribbean nation, through its Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, maintained that the Zionist regime cannot continue its actions with impunity in the Middle East.

In a message posted on his social media account, the island’s Foreign Minister warned that the attacks “endanger the processes aimed at peace and regional stability.”

Israeli forces have continued their airstrikes, which have hit buildings and residential areas of the Lebanese capital, causing civilian casualties.

Furthermore, Israeli troops have killed 342 Palestinians and wounded 875 in the Gaza Strip since the start of the truce on October 10, authorities in the territory reported yesterday.(Take from Prensa Latina)