Cuba recalls the creation of the Mariana Grajales women’s platoon

Havana, 4 sep. – Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero today recalled the 67th anniversary of the founding of the Mariana Grajales women’s platoon of the Rebel Army.

Generation after generation, Cuban women have stood out for their firmness and dedication to the cause of the Revolution. Fidel always trusted in their fighting ability, discipline, and courage, he wrote on the social network X.

The Mariana Grajales Women Combatant Platoon emerged after a meeting of the Rebel Army General Staff, in the midst of the final strategic counteroffensive of the liberation movement, already deployed throughout Cuba starting in the Sierra Maestra. It had the privilege of being born when modular changes were beginning to take place on the island, as a harbinger of what would come later. Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz had to confront sexist prejudices among several members of the leadership to create the women’s combat force.

The platoon now known as Las Marianas, which was formed on the front line of combat, included its leader, Isabel Rielo Rodríguez; the second chief, Delsa Esther Puebla Viltres (Teté), Olga Esther Guevara (Olguita), Angela Antolin Escalona (Angelina), Edemis Tamayo Nunez (la Gallega), Orosia Soto Sardina, Flor Celeste Perez Chavez and Eva Rodriguez Palma.

Also included Lilia Rielo Rodríguez, Isabel’s sister; Rita García Reyes; Juana Bautista Peña Peña; Ada Bella Acosta Pompa; and Norma Rosa Ferrer Benítez. All very young, peasant women from various regions of southeastern Cuba, performed missions as teachers, nurses, messengers, or logistical tasks upon joining the troops. (Take from Radio Cadena Agramonte)