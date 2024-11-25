Cuba laments insufficient COP29 results

In his address to Prensa Latina, Valdés noted that while the Cuban delegation acknowledged the value of certain agreements reached during the conference, it also voiced its objections to the proposed arrangements for a new quantified climate financing target.

He stated that Cuba believes the climate finance situation demonstrates a lack of commitment from developed countries toward global efforts to combat climate change. Furthermore, Cuba views the proposed arrangements as an attempt by these countries to evade their historical and legal responsibilities outlined in the Framework Convention and the Paris Agreement.

The Cuban delegation’s statement emphasized that the new financial target, as proposed, could indirectly transform developing countries into contributors to the financing what should primarily be provided by the most developed nations.

This situation exacerbates the already significant flow of resources from the Global South to the North, which amounts to a form of environmental colonialism. Valdés urged not to forget the lessons from the unfulfilled commitment to raise 100 billion dollars for climate initiatives.

Additionally, he pointed out that the new financial objective fails to meet the minimum requirements and does not allow for any practical improvements or adjustments within a reasonable timeframe.

The new financial objective, as proposed, does not meet the minimum requirements demanded and leaves no room for improvement and adjustment in a prudent period.