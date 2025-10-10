Continental meeting in Mexico for greater solidarity with Cuba

Mexico City, Oct. 89 – Activist Olivia Garza highlighted the IX Continental Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba, to be held starting tomorrow in Mexico, as a space to strengthen support for the island and demonstrate that it is not alone.

In a dialogue with Prensa Latina, Garza denounced the increasing effects of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on the Caribbean country for more than 60 years, which created a very difficult situation for all sectors and the daily life of the people.

Based on this reality, she described the event as very important, with the presence of delegates from all over the region, to discuss and reflect on how to further promote to solidarity in the material field, with the purpose of helping the population of the Antillean nation.

The vice president of the José Martí Association of Cubans Residing in Mexico alluded to the recent launch of the “An Oil Ship for Cuba” campaign, together with the Mexican Movement of Solidarity with the Island (part of the organizing committee of the Meeting) and the Communist Party of Mexico.

“The proposal we will bring to this continental meeting is that other Latin American countries can join this effort, because purchasing an oil ship implies the support and collaboration of all those who can afford it,” she stated.

In this sense, they seek to organize themselves as a regional front with the purpose of raising resources, either for the oil ship or to direct them directly to the national energy system of the largest of the Antilles, which has been devastatingly impacted by the US blockade.

Garza emphasized that the island’s political system “is not inefficient, but rather all the needs, shortages, and economic suffocation are fundamentally the product of the criminal economic, commercial, and financial blockade.”

She also considered the meeting in Mexico City a favorable place to unite voices to demand the removal of the Caribbean country from Washington’s “unilateral and politicized list” of nations that allegedly sponsor terrorism.

Another proposal from the Association of Cuban Residents in Mexico, as explained by its vice president, is to coordinate activities in different countries throughout 2026 in honor of the centennial of the birth of the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro.

Next year is “a very important year for the history of Cuba, Latin America, and the world, not only because of the centennial of Fidel’s birth, but also because of the tenth anniversary of his physical disappearance. We must insist that his legacy lives on,” she stated.

The activist warned about the current international situation, in which “fascist forces are regrouping,” and pointed to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who “doesn’t take his finger off the pulse of aggression against Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and other countries in our region.”

Just hours before the start of the Continental Meeting, to be held from Thursday to Sunday this week, Garza emphasized the importance of working and uniting in defense of peoples’ sovereignty and of Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace. (Take from Radio Cadena Agramonte)