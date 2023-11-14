Minute of Silence at UN for staff killed in Gaza

United Nations, Nov 14.- The United Nations flag at its headquarters in New York is hoisted at half-mast this Monday in honor of the fallen humanitarian workers in Gaza.

A minute’s silence was observed at UN offices around the world to honor the members of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) who were victims of Israeli bombardment, Secretary-General’s Spokesperson Sthéphane Dujarric announced.

To date, more than 100 UNRWA members have lost their lives as a result of Israeli attacks on the enclave.

Among the dead are teachers, nurses, doctors, and support staff, Dujarric said.

The figure accounts for the highest number of UN humanitarian workers killed in a conflict in such a short time, Secretary-General António Guterres stated.

More journalists have been killed in four weeks than in any conflict in at least three decades, and more UN aid workers have been killed than in any comparable period in the history of our organization, Guterres told reporters.

After more than a month of conflict, Israel’s aggression has claimed the lives of more than 10,000 Palestinians, while more than 26,000 have been wounded and thousands more remain missing. (Taken from Prensa Latina)