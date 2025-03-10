CARICOM calls for solidarity with Cuban medical brigades

According to reviews published in the digital editions of Granma and Juventud Rebelde newspapers, the call for “regional solidarity” notes that Cuban health professionals have provided essential services in the region for more than 20 years.

The initiative arises in response to statements by the US State Department, which indicated possible sanctions against CARICOM officials associated with the Cuban medical brigades deployed in the region.

They also quote statements on the matter by Ambassador of Barbados Jerome Phillips. “This is a question of regional sovereignty and public health,” the diplomat said.

“Cuban medical professionals have been covering serious health care gaps in our nations for decades, particularly in remote and underserved communities,” Phillips stressed.

CARICOM is an international organization to strengthen relations in the Caribbean. It was founded in 1973 to replace the Caribbean Free Trade Association created in 1965.

In December 2023, the Caribbean Community and Cuba celebrated 51 years of bilateral ties, strengthened by Cuba’s solidarity cooperation and the bloc’s support in the international arena.

During that time, Cuba has provided scholarships, technical assistance, personnel and medical assistance in situations of natural disasters, all free of charge, and a large number of its collaborators provide services in Caribbean States. (Take from Prensa Latina)