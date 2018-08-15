Cuba Prepares Program for 40 Years of Havanatur

Havana, Aug 15 .-A tourist familiarization program (MegaFam) is being prepared by the authorities in this country on occasion of the 40th anniversary of the International Tour Operators and Travel Agencies Group, Havanatur S.A., it was officially reported.

A statement from that company known today states that as a continuation of its strategy to make Cuba an unparalleled destination with Havanatur, the company’s directors propose such a tour of the country.

Havanatur now presents through all its agencies the call and promotional image associated with MegaFam 2018, the fourth major event of its kind to be held on the island, now on September 21-28.

In order to know and update the product in this destination, up to this day, about 350 travel agents from more than 15 countries have confirmed their assistance to this event.

The statement revealed that such a tour aims to disseminate seminars to the sales network, and show the development of the Cuban tourist product in the destinations where Havanatur currently brings together its largest operations.

This action is facing the 2018-2019 winter, and the 2019 summer, with details already existing in the sales catalogs of their agencies, they insisted.

As part of the programs, it is foreseen that this familiarization program will travel to the country’s west and center region, extending the trips to the northern keys of Villa Clara.

That presentation will take place on September 27 in the framework of the celebrations for the World Tourism Day. (Prensa Latina)