Documentary series ADN Cuba in production

In statements to Prensa Latina via WhatsApp, Gil noted that the documentary has six episodes dedicated to six renowned figures in Cuban civil society.

The stories feature singer-songwriter Silvio Rodríguez, volleyball player Mireya Luis, writer and researcher Zuleica Romay, actor Osvaldo Doimeadiós, researcher and writer Nelson Aboy, and painter Roberto Diago.

The documentary series, produced by the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry (ICAIC), is a sort of dialogue with the DNA of those prominent figures, through which the different paths of national identity of their ancestors are recognized, the director said. (Take from Prensa Latina)