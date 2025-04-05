Yet another war crime: Israeli strike destroys water desalination plant in Gaza

Gaza City, April 5,- An Israeli strike destroyed a water desalination plant in the Gaza Strip, as the regime pushes its intense bombardment of the besieged territory amid a shortage of food and water.

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, confirmed that a plant in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City was targeted early on Friday. The destruction of the water desalination plant is a “documented war crime aimed at tightening the noose of siege and hardship on innocent civilians,” the resistance movement said in a statement.

“The occupation’s systematic military escalation, deliberate targeting of densely populated civilian areas, and the denial of the most basic necessities of life expose its true objectives—which go beyond the issue of retrieving captives to a sadistic, fascist vendetta, and the attempt to implement criminal plans of extermination and forced displacement,” it added.

The statement comes as the Israeli regime has intensified its brutal war on Gaza in the past few days. At least 38 Palestinians have been killed throughout the Gaza Strip since dawn in Israeli bombardment, according to local reports.

The new phase of the prolonged Israeli genocide against Palestinians is further associated with unconventional methods of warfare including starvation and dehydration, through which the occupying regime continues to deprive over two million people of water, food, and medicine.

Hamas on Friday said that the occupying forces continue to massacre civilians with an unprecedented pace across all areas of the Gaza Strip—particularly in Khuza’a east of Khan Younis, the town of Al-Nasr northeast of Rafah, and the neighborhoods of Al-Shuja’iya and Al-Tuffah in eastern Gaza City—resulting in dozens of martyrs and wounded in recent hours.

“These atrocities are being carried out in full view and hearing of the world,” it regretted. “These flagrant violations of international law against Gaza and its people will remain a mark of shame on the forehead of the international community and its complicit, silent institutions—a curse upon all who have betrayed our people and colluded in these unprecedented crimes,” Hamas said.

The Islamic Resistance Movement also vowed to continue to thwart all attempts to liquidate their cause or uproot them from their land.

In a Thursday report, the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said its field teams had documented thousands of crimes committed by Israeli forces, constituting overwhelming evidence of mass atrocities.

“These crimes include an unprecedented pattern of violence in recent history, in terms of scale, deliberate targeting, and genocidal intent,” it said, adding that “the crimes’ horrifying scope, methodical execution, and wide-ranging effects … surpass those of armed groups like ISIS.”

These acts amount to one of the “most extensive and systematic campaigns of extermination in contemporary history,” noted the organization.

Gaza Health Ministry said on Thursday that 1,163 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since Israel resumed intense bombing on March 18, bringing the overall death toll since the war began to 50,523. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)