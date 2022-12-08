Cuban president condemns political trial against Cristina Fernandez

Previously, also on Twitter, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez had ratified Cuba´s solidarity with Cristina “in the face of judicial and media harassment, which has clear political purposes.”

On Tuesday, the Federal Oral Court Number 2, integrated by judges Jorge Gorini, Rodrigo Gimenez and Andres Basso, ruled the leader of the Peronist movement was guilty under the alleged crime of fraudulent administration to the detriment of the public administration.

However, she was acquitted of the crime of illicit association, attributed by the prosecutors of the case and a maximum sentence of 12 years, and, the judges published the judicial arguments of the verdict on March 9.

