US hypocrisy to accuse Cuba of human trafficking rejected

Havana, Jul 8.- The height of hypocrisy is that the United States accuses Cuba of human trafficking, Diana Block, a member of the Saving Lives in the Bay Area Campaign, in California.

Block, who visited Cuba for the first time in 1977, as part of the Venceremos Brigade, affirmed in statements on Internet to Prensa Latina that the US Government uses ‘this cynical accusation as a means to put more obstacles in the way of Cuban international cooperation in health services.’

She said that the US tries to torpedo the agreements between Cuba and dozens of countries across the world, instead of acknowledging and supporting the very high efforts done by Cuba to save lives and fight Covid-19, not only domestically but also globally.

However, President Joe Biden so far has continued the ‘disastrous policies implemented by his predecessor, Donald Trump, to attempt to block and undermine that cooperation.’

Instead, the democratic president must end the blockade and develop future relations with Cuba on the basis of respect for the Cuban people’s self-determination, concluded Block, who is also the author of several articles on Cuba’s achievements and the urgency to eliminate the blockade that has lasted more than six decades.

On June 23, the United Nations General Assembly approved by 184 votes in favor, two against and three abstentions the resolution ‘Necessity to end the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba’. (Prensa Latina)