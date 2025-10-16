United States, Latinidad, and Human Geographies Guide Colloquium in Cuba

Havana, Oct 15. – The Havana institution Casa de las Américas will host, from yesterday until the 16th, the VI International Colloquium on Latino Studies in the United States, dedicated to the Chicana academic, political activist, writer, and poet Gloria Anzaldúa.

Under the theme “Latinidad and Human Geographies: (In)visible Borders and Their Spaces of Power,” the meeting aims to reflect on the processes of construction and legitimization of racialized spaces that influence the relationship of Latin American, Caribbean, and Indigenous migrants and their descendants within American society.

Experts from Cuba, Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, and the United States will dialogue today in the panels: Migrant Subjects, Latinidad, and Borders; Chicana/o/x Marxist Organic Intellectuals I: Profiles on Lumpen Intellectuals; and Borders and Mediations.

Furthermore, the most recent publications on Latinxs from Casa (the Casa de las Américas Editorial Fund and the Program of Studies on Latinos in the United States) will be presented.

According to the agenda, the thematic axes of this edition are: Geographic Histories of Latinidad in the United States, Border Policies and Other Notions of the Current Map of Latino Migrants in the United States, and Afrolatinos and Indigenous Peoples from South of the Rio Bravo in the United States.

Other axes include: Latinidad Mapped from the Arts and Letters, Enclaves and Settlements: From Tradition and Through Ruptures, and The Latino Vote in the 2024 Presidential Elections. (Take from Radio Cadena Agramonte)