Diaz-Canel invites to work to overcome the impossible in 2023

He pointed out that Cuba’s resistance in 2022, a year that he considered challenging, “is proof that it can be done, again and again it can be done.”

The president urged to continue working on Cuba’s progress, despite the intensification of the blockade imposed by the United States, “until it is impossible for its architects to hinder our development,” he stressed.

Díaz-Canel called to make a better country, “to make dreams come true here where we learned to dream.”

“Today we have to guarantee the maintenance of the just conquests, with Marti’s maxim that patriotism is a holy duty when fighting to put the country in a condition that men live in it happier, being that our sacred commitment,” the president tweeted.

He also shared a postcard on Twitter that honors all the people who collaborated in the recovery of the western province of Pinar del Río after being hit by Hurricane Ian.

Previously, in the last session of the year of the Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero pointed out that 2023 must be a year of reference and progress in Cuba, to continue strengthening socialist democracy, transparency, participation and popular control.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)