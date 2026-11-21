United Nations, Nov 21.- The Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres, celebrated the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to declare Myanmar responsible for the genocide against the Rohingya people.

In a statement, Guterres noted that this is the first time that the ICJ has ruled that a state is guilty of such a crime and affirmed that the sentence constitutes a strong recognition of victims and reaffirms that impunity for such atrocious acts cannot prevail.

The Court found that Myanmar committed genocide during the 2017 “clean-up” operations in northern Rakhine State.

That country violated the Convention for the Prevention and Punishment of Such Crime by killing members of such a community, causing them serious physical or mental harm, and imposing measures intended to prevent births, all this with the intention of destroying a substantial part of the Rohingya population, he said.

He also noted that the ICJ described a shocking picture, including the killing of more than 10,000 people, rape, and extreme suffering.

The court concluded that Myanmar had failed to comply with its obligations under the Convention to prevent and punish genocide and to adopt the necessary legislation.

It also found that the state carried out systematic destruction of evidence and hindered effective investigation and prosecution, even by denying access to UN bodies, Guterres said.

This judgment is binding, final and unappealable, he asserted.

He also demanded that Myanmar comply with the ICJ decision.

This means putting an end to any ongoing violations of the Convention by adopting relevant legislation; taking steps to investigate, prosecute and punish those responsible; providing guarantees of non-repetition and preventing similar violations.

Also provide adequate, effective and prompt reparation to the Rohingyas, including facilitating their safe, voluntary and dignified return to their places of residence, as well as family reunification, he said.

He reiterated that breaking the cycle of impunity is essential for national reconciliation and lasting peace, he said. (Prensa Latina)