The Foreign Ministry denounces the damage caused by the US blockade to Cuban tourism

Havana, August 27 – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denounced that the U.S. government’s blockade has recently caused significant damage to Cuba’s tourism industry.

In a message on X, the Ministry shared two figures illustrating the negative impact of the White House’s hostility on that sector during the 2023-2024 period.

According to the official account of the Cuban Foreign Ministry on the social network, due to this U.S. policy, more than 1,336,545 individuals from the northern nation did not visit the country.

The report specifies that if they had traveled to Cuban territory, they would have generated “1,730,825,775 dollars from the American market.” (Take from Radio Cadena Agramonte)