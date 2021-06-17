Cuba promotes literary proposals during Celestino award

Holguin, Cuba, Jun 17.- The 22nd edition of the Celestino Short Story Award offers new literary proposals, aimed at promoting the work by young Cuban storytellers, local media reported.

The event, sponsored by Ediciones La Luz in this eastern Cuban province, shares, on Facebook, Telegram and YouTube, audiovisual materials from readings of short stories written by Augusto Monterroso, to whom the 22nd edition of the contest is dedicated on his 100th birthday.

Precisely, the lecture ‘Cien años despues el dinosaurio continua aquí’ (One Hundred Years Later the Dinosaur Is Still Here) deals about the life and work of the Latin American narrator. Eugenio Marron, Ruben Rodriguez and Liset Prego will be the guest speakers.

The first day of the ‘Contar con la luz’ workshop is scheduled for Wednesday evening, when Narrator Mariela Varona and publisher Adalberto Santos will share narrative technique related to the writing of fiction micro-stories, Liset Prego, from the Organizing Committee, said.

Participants in the workshop, to be run until June 17 on the Telegram profile of the publishing house, could share concerns, literature and music, the latest work by Cuban singer songwriter Rey Montalvo.

For the second consecutive year, the Celestino Short Story Award is taking place virtually, due to the health situation caused by Covid-19 in Cuba. (Prensa Latina)