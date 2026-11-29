Pretoria, Nov 29.- South African authorities are implementing special measures, including strict restrictions on water supply in major cities, in response to the effects of the “El Nino” weather phenomenon.

According to official reports, water restrictions have been raised to “Level Two” across Gauteng province—which includes Johannesburg and the Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality, where the capital is located.

Level Two prohibits the use of municipal tap water for irrigating gardens and public green spaces, and increases oversight of household water consumption.

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg municipal government estimates that daily water consumption must be reduced by 200 million liters to stabilize supplies and ease pressure on reservoirs.

In Cape Town, water restrictions will be raised to “Level One” (a 10% reduction) effective December 1st.

Climate experts have reiterated that the current “El Nino” phenomenon is significantly more intense than in previous instances, and it may trigger droughts in some regions while causing heavier rainfall in others. (Prensa Latina) (Photo: AFP)